Flood victims are getting a little extra time to file taxes that may be due soon. And tax relief for any related losses.

The Internal Revenue Service says flood victims have until November 15th to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due between Sunday and then. This includes individual income tax returns due October 16th.

Victims can also claim disaster-related casualty losses on their federal tax return for either this year or 2022. For more information, you can call the IRS disaster hotline, at 866-562-5227