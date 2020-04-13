IRS tool to track stimulus checks to launch online this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Want to know the status of your federal stimulus check?

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced it will launch a free “Get My Payment” tool at IRS.gov. The tool, expected to be available April 15, will allow Americans to register and track their stimulus checks.

It’s aimed at taxpayers who filed returns in 2018 or 2019, but did not provide direct deposit information. Taxpayers with direct deposit information on file with the IRS will see their payments sooner instead of waiting for a check to arrive in the mail.

The new tool will allow taxpayers to track the status of payments by entering their Social Security number, date of birth and mailing address.

Those who want to add bank account information will need to provide the following:

Adjusted Gross Income from the most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

The refund or amount owed from the latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account and routing numbers

If you did not file a return in 2018 or 2019, a separate tool for non-filers will be available.

If you filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns with your direct deposition information on file, or if you are a Social Security recipient, you don’t need to take any action as you will automatically receive your check in your bank account in the coming days.

The IRS says, however, once your check is scheduled for delivery, you are prohibited from updating your bank account information. Taxpayers are also not allowed to change bank account information that is already on file with the IRS in an effort to help protect against potential fraud.

It’s important to note that the IRS does not email, text, or use social media to request your personal or financial information.

Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. Married couples who filed joint returns will receive $2,400 if their adjusted gross income is under $150,000.

Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.

Those earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are not eligible. For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500.