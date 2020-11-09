After contentious finish, our poll finds many Vermonters don’t trust mail-in ballots

Politico says that more Democrats have voted by mail than Republicans in this year’s election, but, starting with President Donald Trump, many are now concerned with the integrity of those votes.

Trump’s campaign has launched a full-on legal battle to stop ballot counting in Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof and it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land,” said Trump.

But judges in Georgia and Michigan have dismissed the campaign’s legal challenges. Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos said that’s because “the President and his team have failed to produce any real evidence demonstrating voter fraud.

“Every state has different processes and procedures governing the receipt and counting of ballots, including ballots from American voters serving overseas in our military. The elections process does not end the second the polls close on election night, and election officials around the country are following applicable state law to receive and count any ballots legitimately cast by voters that meet the criteria for those votes to count.”

Are mail-in ballots now a permanent part of our election system? We asked our viewers, about your faith in the voting system. Here what they said:

1. I trust mail-in voting results will be accurate across the nation. 35.6% said yes

55.9% said no

8.5% said they weren’t sure.