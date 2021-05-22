Isle La Motte man asks court to overturn his murder convictions & sentences

According to The Islander, an Isle La Motte man in prison for a June 2004 double murder is appealing his convictions and his sentence. Heath Lockerby, 35, is serving 30 years to life in prison.

Lockerby was 18 years old when he and Quinten Teeple, then 17, killed George and Anna Fleury in their home. The teens also stole the couple’s safe and set their home on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Lockerby and Teeple both pleaded guilty. However, Lockerby now claims his defense attorney never told him prior to sentencing that he wouldn’t get any time removed from his minimum sentence for good behavior while behind bars.

Besides asking for his convictions and sentences overturned, Lockerby is petitioning Vermont Superior Court in North Hero to appoint a new attorney for him at taxpayer expense. Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito told the newspaper his office will fight Lockerby’s petition if it’s allowed to proceed.