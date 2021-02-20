Isle La Motte will likely need to postpone its Town Meeting Day elections

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Most Vermont communities are still holding local elections in a little more than a week, despite the presence of COVID-19. However, according to The Islander, it appears that Isle La Motte won’t be one of them.

The newspaper reports that the Isle La Motte Selectboard never allowed taxpayers to offer public feedback on the town’s budget proposal prior to approving the ballot language for it. The board has also held at least three meetings since late December that it never told residents would be taking place.

A former Selectboard member learned of two of the secret meetings after the fact and lodged an open meetings law complaint with the board. The members apparently declined to act, leading her to escalate the complaint to Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan.

Isle La Motte has reached an agreement with Donovan’s office, and Secretary of State Jim Condos’s office, to start over. The town is holding an informational meeting via Zoom about the Town Meeting Day ballot items — including the budget — this coming Saturday, February 27.

However, the Selectboard must still formally cancel the March 2 election and set a new date.