“It’s frustrating,” coffee shop owner affected by state’s staffing shortage

Help wanted and hiring signs are popping up in the Green Mountain State. According to the Vermont Department of Labor, the state is seeing job openings in all industries.

Business Services Manager Cindy Robillard says it’s because businesses need more staff. The Williston Coffee Shop is one business in this position.

“We’ve never had to close because of a staffing issue,” said owner and manager, Eric Kelley.

For the first time in seven years his shop will be closed Memorial Day Weekend.

“I think part of the issue I’m facing is that I’m getting people that just are willing to just walk away from a job and not give a notice. And that’s a struggle,” said Kelley.

Kelley has five employees running the shop. Two were just hired. The other three include another employee, his baker, and himself. On Wednesday, he was needed behind the counter, prompting a phone interview.

“I don’t have a single person with me that was with me pre-pandemic. None of them wanted to go back to their jobs. They were happy getting their extended benefits and I had to move on from that,” said Kelley.

Robillard says the Vermont Department of Labor gets calls from employers every day.

“We know that there are openings in all industries across the state. And so, it’s a very active labor markets when it comes to job openings,” said Robillard.

She says she works to connect companies with job seekers. The Department also offer free support and recruitment services.

“We would work with them to establish an employer account in our Vermont Job Links System, which is a data system that we maintain. Again, that platform and that space where people looking for work and businesses are able to match. That would be the very first we would encourage,” said Robillard.

Kelley is offering to pay his employees 16 dollars an hour with tips. But he’s struggling to hire and keep employees who are willing and available to work.

“What I’m getting is people who are applying for the job, but they still get their extended benefits. So, they don’t necessarily want the job, but they’re forced to apply for the jobs and then they move on and burn somebody the next week,” said Kelley.

He says those interested in applying can email willistoncoffeeshop@gmail.com.