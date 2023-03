Route 105 in Jay is open to traffic again after a tractor trailer crash shut it down for about three and a half hours on Saturday.

The crash took place just before 4:30 p.m. When troopers arrived at the scene, a big rig was blocking the road in both directions.

The driver of the truck hails from Houston, Texas. She told police she was heading west on the snowy road, going downhill toward a right-hand turn, when the truck slid sideways and jackknifed.

No one was hurt.