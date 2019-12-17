Jan Wright out as BPD acting Chief after fake account revealed

Mayor Miro Weinberger said Deputy Chief Jan Wright will no longer serve as acting chief of the Burlington Police Department.

Shortly after Monday’s press conference regarding the resignation of Chief Brandon del Pozo, Weinberger said Wright shared with him that she had occasionally operated a Facebook account under the name “Lori Spicer”.

Under the account, she claimed to have made comments about and engaged citizens in discussion of Police Department policy and practice.

In response, Mayor Weinberger released the following statement:

“While Deputy Chief Wright’s situation may be very different than Chief del Pozo’s, given the circumstances the department is facing, I found the failure to raise this issue with me in the lead-up to today to constitute a lapse in judgement.”

Deputy Chief Jon Murad will now serve as Acting Chief.

Weinberger said he will be seeking to update and formally adopt the City’s social media policy in coming weeks.