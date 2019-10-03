Jane Sanders: Bernie is talking policy, ‘cracking jokes’ after heart procedure

Jane Sanders, wife of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, says her husband and Democratic candidate for President, is “up and about” after a heart procedure and could be back in Burlington this weekend.

Sanders remains hospitalized in Nevada after he sought medical evaluation for chest pains he suffered at a campaign event in Las Vegas. Two stents were “successfully inserted,” his campaign said.

The campaign announced Sanders would stay off the trail until further notice. In a statement, Jane Sanders said he was “looking forward” to the next Democratic presidential debate Oct. 15 in Ohio.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out yesterday with so many touching and kind messages wishing Bernie well. We are so moved by your support. Bernie is up and about. Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with staff about policies, cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors, and speaking with his family on the phone. His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures. We expect Bernie will be discharged and on a plane back to Burlington before the end of the weekend. He’ll take a few days to rest, but he’s ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate.” Jane Sanders

The Associated Press contributed to this story.