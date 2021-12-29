Jay, VT — Due to new requirements for Canadian citizens to get negative PCR tests before re-entering the country no matter how long they have been in the U.S., Jay Peak ski resort is offering refunds for their Canadian season passholders.

Before, Canadians travelers could come into the country for less than 72 hours and not have to get tested.

Despite the fact that Canadian clients make up at least 50 percent of their business, Jay Peak President and General Manager Steve Wright says he understands this creates financial and logistical challenges for ski season passholders.

“Especially in this environment where ski resorts are more than ever looking at their guests as a source of revenue first and foremost and not a relationship that they have where they are providing them a service and experience.”

Season passholders can get a full refund now until March 14th or apply the funds to next year’s ski season. Wright says regardless of their decision to ask for a refund, the resort will be sending “appreciation kits” to their Canadian passholders that will include hats, water bottles and hoodies.