Swanton/Highgate, VT — Vermont State Police received a report of a partially submerged vehicle in Missisquoi Bay at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. The vehicle, a black Jeep Gladiator with a flat-bed trailer still attached, had gone through the ice. No one was believed to be inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the vehicle and the operator is asked to contact VSP St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.