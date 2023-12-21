JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. — For some residents in the area, this week’s flooding served as a stark reminder of the devastating events that unfolded in July. Despite the challenges faced, one business in Jeffersonville is counting their blessings, having endured a less severe experience compared to five months ago.

Three Mountain Roofing, a local business, grappled with the repercussions of the recent deluge. Co-Owner Alisa Anderson reflected, “Everyone is safe, that’s where we start.”

The business had to pump approximately a foot of water out of its warehouse following Monday’s rainfall, narrowly avoiding further catastrophe. Co-Owner Lee Anderson recounted the tense moments, stating, “All night long, we just laid there ready to vomit, we were sick to our stomach preparing for what might be.”

Alisa Anderson vividly described the harrowing experience, “I was watching the front of the building, and I turn around and it was coming through the back, and I’ll never forget that moment.”

Quick decision-making saved their vehicles from potential damage. Lee Anderson expressed relief, saying, “Have we not moved vehicles, we would’ve lost 8 vehicles.”

Yet, for Lee Anderson, the recent flooding reignited distressing memories. “Mentally that was the hardest thing. It brought us right back to mid-July,” he shared.

Recalling the extensive damage suffered in July – two and a half feet of water in the office and four feet in the warehouse – Alisa Anderson expressed concerns about the recurrence of such events, stating, “I was convinced the first time around that it was a 100-year flood. I am not so convinced this time.”

Expressing a desire for more support from state leaders, Alisa Anderson highlighted environmental regulations impacting river depth, urging reconsideration: “If anything can get a message across, it’d be to allow that to happen again.”

With uncertainties looming, residents and business owners in Jeffersonville remain wary of the possibility of increased flooding incidents.