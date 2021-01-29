Jen Ellis’s next creation will knock your socks off

Jen Ellis is a second grade teacher, who never expected she’d become a household name in a week’s time. She never expected mittens she made for Vermont’s Junior Senator would bring joy, and laughs to millions of people.

“Bernie Sanders was wearing an outfit that ordinary people can wear, and right now I think people really want to connect with ordinary people,” Ellis said.

Since then Ellis has received many requests for mittens.

“Eighteen thousand people have emailed me in the last week looking for mittens and I wanted to give them something,” Ellis said.

Now instead of mittens, she helped design merino wool socks that mimic Bernie’s mittens, with the help of Darn Tough Vermont. The employees were thrilled.

“Oh my god we just heard from Jen Ellis the mitten maker,” Brand & Community Marketing Manager, Courtney Laggner said.

Darn Tough had already planned a quarterly custom sock program to benefit Vermont Foodbank that was set to start in May, but the company decided to start early when the opportunity arose.

“When people think about socks it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter your size, your color, your shape it doesn’t matter anything about you,” Laggner said.

Darn Tough Vermont is donating 100% of the proceeds to the Vermont Foodbank. CEO John Sayles said this partnership is amazing.

“It’s going to allow us to maintain the level of effort that we have been able to make to make sure that everyone gets fed during this covid crisis,” Sayles said.

Sayles even put in a pre-order for 14 pairs of socks.

“I have four brothers and sisters and my mom and all their partners, so just very excited to be wearing them,” Sayles said.

Ellis wants people to remember it’s the simple gestures in life that matter.

“All of that joy happened because years ago I gave someone a gift, and we all have gifts to give, not just material gifts, but we have our time, our laughter, our kindness,” Ellis said.

The socks will only be available for a limited amount of time.