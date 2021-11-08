Jericho gets two new solar arrays

Encore Renewable Energy and Vermont Electric Cooperative, power up two new solar arrays in Jericho in support of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Andrea Cohen is the Manager of Government Affairs and Member Relations at Vermont Electric Cooperative.

“This project in Jericho is part of our goal to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030,” Cohen said.

Cohen said this project will make it more cost effective for people in Jericho.

“The energy that will come out of these projects will be the equivalent of 780 homes getting their power from solar,” Cohen said.

Coming out of a pandemic, Cohen said they have many people struggling to pay their bills.

“The electric bill is one part of a comprehensive energy bill that they have to do to heat their homes, drive their cars and keep the lights on,” Cohen said.

The arrays include a 2.3 MW project on the town’s former gravel pit and a 2.2 MW project on the former municipal landfill.

“And what is really special about that is this is properties that would be useful for other things,” Cohen said. “So what a perfect location to be getting renewable energy from.”

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates landfills and other contaminated sites such as “brownfields” cover 15 million acres across America.

Phillip Foy is the General Council of Encore Renewable Energy.

“And a location that is usually set back from areas that might be a concern aesthetically or environmentally,” Foy said. “So we are able to minimize the impact from the project over all.”

Foy said this project has many benefits for the state.

“It’s huge in helping us achieve our climate goals,” Foy said. “Also it’s helping Vermont build jobs and generate renewable energy in state rather than out of state.”