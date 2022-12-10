A man from Jericho is due to appear in court Monday morning after what Vermont State Police are calling an assault with a deadly weapon.

Brandon Bessette, 30, is accused of using the object to attack a family member at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers say the family member suffered severe, but unspecified, injuries. There’s no indication of just what the deadly weapon was.

Bessette is charged with felony aggravated domestic assault. At last report, he was being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town on $5,000 bail.