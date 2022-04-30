The Vermont National Guard wants everyone in or near Jericho to know that military helicopters are scheduled to fly into and out of the area on Monday.

If the weather allows, Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters will be flying soldiers during the daylight hours from Camp Ethan Allen to Fort Drum, New York. Guard officials said there will be multiple trips but didn’t offer an indication of just how many there might be.

A light infantry battalion from Fort Drum has spent the last two weeks at Camp Ethan Allen. It’s been there to get ready for a rotation at the U.S. Army Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.