The White House has announced that First Lady Jill Biden will visit Vermont next week to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to prepare high school and community college students for good-paying jobs.

Jill Biden is scheduled to be in Vermont on Wednesday as part of the administration’s Investing in America Tour. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will join the Biden for part of the tour, which includes stops in Maine and Michigan.

The announcement did not say where Jill Biden would appear in Vermont.

According to the White House, 21,000 jobs have been created in Vermont since Biden took office in January 2020, and the president’s pandemic-relief programs helped keep 369 restaurants and bars and 965 child care programs open across Vermont.

