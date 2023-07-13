Johnson, VT– The homes of several community centers have been destroyed in Johnson, leaving locals without access to important resources. One organization hit hard is the Johnson Health Center, and it’s partner Jenna’s Promise.

The Johnson Health Center offered much needed health services to the rural community, and now the organization is grappling for a temporary solution.

“We’re going to all need to be creative and flexible to get to where we need to go,” says Nurse Practitioner Caroline Butler.

The Health Center is out of service for the time being. The building was hit with severe flooding, filling with more water than what the owners were prepared for.

“Expecting to maybe get one to two feet of water in the building, not expecting three and a half, four feet,” says Executive Director Geoffrey Butler.

Countless amounts of medical supplies were a total loss. Geoffrey and Caroline Butler say they put their own finances on the line when building the center.

“It was really devastating, this Health Center has been something that we have worked on the last couple years on putting together, and much of the stuff is stuff that Geoff and I bought personally for this center, so it’s financially devastating, emotionally devastating,” Caroline says.

But they say the community has been coming forward to help, and their daughter even organized a Go Fund Me to support rebuilding.

“We’re going to move forward. We are going to continue to use the support that’s been offered to us, find a place to put up for the time being,” Geoffrey says.

“The services are still here. Right now, it’ll look like telemedicine, and next week we’ll secure a temporary office space,” says Caroline.

But the Health Center wasn’t the only community location hit. It collaborated with Jenna’s Promise, which oversees Jenna’s Coffee House right down the road. The basement of the Coffee House flooded, destroying equipment and food supplies.

“We’re very fortunate where we are at, it wasn’t too terrible for us, there’s a lot of people who are displaced, out of their homes, so hopefully as a community we can come together and figure something out for those folks,” says Bill Hoag, owner of Two Sons Bakehouse, which co-operates Jenna’s Coffee House.

The Coffee House is already set to reopen on Friday.

But not all Jenna’s Promise operations are going as smoothly. One of its residences is uninhabitable. People in recovery were displaced, which Angela Cote says impacts their treatment.

“We have many other potential other future residents who are working to get into Jenna’s Promise, so it has a huge domino effect, you see, it has a huge result in not being able to continue to sustain the path of recovery for other people who are not here yet,” says Cote, a case manager for Jenna’s Promise.

But Jenna’s Promise officials say they know they can come back better than before to continue serving the Johnson community.

“The silver lining in all of it is the amount of community support makes me feel confident we’ll figure out a way to rebuild,” Caroline adds.