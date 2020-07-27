Johnson man accused of firing gunshot inside a home in Milton

A man from Johnson, Vermont is scheduled to go to court Monday morning for allegedly firing a handgun inside a home in Milton. The Milton Police say Pshawn Shoy, 25, has turned himself in to the Vermont State Police in Williston.

He’s accused of firing a single bullet into the ceiling of a home on Merrill Lane in Milton shortly before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. We’re told this followed an argument with a family member in that same home.

Shoy is charged with reckless endangerment. No one was hurt, and there was no other property damage.