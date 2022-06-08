The suspect connected to the shooting incident in Johnson, Vermont, on Tuesday morning is now in custody. Members of the Drug Enforcement Agency located 64-year-old George Goins at the Price Chopper parking lot on Route 7. The South Burlington Police Department took Goins into custody and he subsequently transported to the Lamoille County District Court to be arraigned for an attempted murder charge. Another individual, 25-year-old Miranda Wells, has been cited into court for harboring a fugitive.

The victim, a 26-year-old, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center on Tuesday, to be treated, and is expected to live.