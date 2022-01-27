Burlington, VT — Mayor Miro Weinberger appointed Jon Murad as the new Police Chief of the Burlington Police Department on Thursday, January 27.

Murad was born in Burlington but began his career in the New York Police Department in 2005 as a police officer in the Bronx. Throughout his career in the NYPD, Murad also served as a Detective, Sergeant, and was eventually promoted to Assistant Commissioner in 2014.

He eventually returned to the Green Mountain State and joined the BPD as Deputy Chief in October 2018, and served as Acting Chief since the summer of 2020.

“Burlington’s next Police Chief will need to turn around troubling local crime trends, work to eliminate racial bias and racial disparities from policing and law enforcement, and stabilize and rebuild our department,” said Mayor Weinberger.

“I know that Chief Murad is up to this enormous challenge because he has already demonstrated he can do it. He has served the Department with distinction and for the last year and a half, has led the Burlington Police Department as Acting Chief through one of the most challenging periods in its 150-year history. At a time when so many are stepping away from the challenges of policing and the contentiousness of the current public arena, Chief Murad is stepping up.”

“I am honored by the Mayor’s confidence, grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Burlington, excited to enter a new chapter with the Council, the Police Commission, and community stakeholders, and eager to work with the women and men of the police department to keep moving forward for the Queen City and our neighbors,” said Chief Murad. “Ours is a wonderful city, where my wife and children have made our home, where my parents spent their careers, where I’ve been privileged to lead the BPD for the past twenty months. I know I have more to give to this wonderful city, and strive to make it safe and fair, everywhere for everyone.”