Burlington, VT — On Monday night, City Councilors split the vote over Jon Murad’s appointment as the next police chief of the Burlington Police Department and while he may not be chief, Murad will continue to serve as the Acting Chief indefinitely.

“We’re moving forward,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “I have asked the chief to continue serving in his acting role and I’m grateful and Burlingtonians should be grateful he agreed to that.”

Murad says that he’s still committed to the position and will work hard to earn the council’s support. “This is Day 1 of rebuilding that department. I’m going to make sure we’re going to get to Day 2 and Day 3, and we actually get to that goal.”

Murad has already began addressing some of his top priorities. “Today, I began my day with a conversation about recruitment with other chiefs in the region about how we’re going to recruit for Chittenden County and bring new officers into this profession here in this great community.”

City Councilor Ali Dieng was one of the six who voted in support of Murad. “I do believe Jon Murad is the right person right now for the City of Burlington. Someone who is able to stabilize the department, to rebuild the department.”

Those in opposition claim they want a police chief who is willing to address racial disparities and implement community oversight. “I really want to see a leader of our police department who takes that seriously and who works very hard to address that, but what we’ve seen from Acting Chief Murad is that he has sort of been defensive and dismissive about it,” said City Councilor Jack Hanson.

Murad wants to change those perceptions. “I don’t agree with them, but I recognize if their perceptions to those things are present, I want to work to address those perceptions and be able to move forward.”