Burlington, VT – After years without a permanent police chief, the Queen City will have one soon. Acting Chief Jon Murad’s nomination has been approved, following an 8 to 4 vote by Burlington City Councilors Monday night. Burlington’s last permanent chief was Brandon del Pozo who resigned after controversy in 2019. Jennifer Morrison then stepped in as interim chief during the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Jon Murad later became acting chief in 2020. An effort to make him permanent chief in January of 2022 fell short as City Council Progressives said he has lacked transparency and accountability for the actions of the department. Council members who voted against Murad on Monday say he has still failed to address systemic racism in the police force. Those in favor say Murad has made positive changes to policing in the city, and Burlington should be grateful he is still with the department.