Joyce Mitchell could be released from prison in February

The former prison worker at the center of the New York prison break that captivated the North Country for 23 days in 2015, could be out of jail in just a few weeks.

Joyce Mitchell, 55, has been tentatively approved to be released, February 8, 2020.

Mitchell is currently being held at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

She was convicted of promoting prison contraband for supplying David Sweat and Richard Matt with hacksaw blades and other tools that helped them escape. She’s been denied parole, three previous times.

Matt was eventually shot and killed. Sweat was shot, but captured, and is currently serving out a life sentence in a maximum security prison near Buffalo.