Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said he expects construction to begin this week on Champlain Parkway after a federal judge lifted an order that blocked work on the first phase of the project.

In an order issued Friday U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford, said the legal issues surrounding construction of the long-planned road project in the south end of Burlington would not cause irreparable harm to those who oppose it.

The Champlain Parkway will eventually connect Interstate 189 with downtown Burlington. The $45 million, two-mile project is designed to improve traffic circulation, alleviate overburdened roadways, protect Lake Champlain through enhanced storm water management, and improve vehicular, bike, and pedestrian safety.

Opponents say the project does not match current transportation needs and will harm residents in one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.