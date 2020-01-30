Judge rejects request to move trial of EB-5 fraud defendant

A federal judge has denied a request to move the trial of a Miami businessman accused in a multimillion-dollar ski resort fraud case from northern Vermont.

Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak Resort, had argued pre-trial publicity has convicted him before his trial, now scheduled for October in Rutland. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford said Quiros did not meet the legal standard to show that it would be impossible to find an unbiased jury.

Quiros, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, also argued unsuccessfully that prosecutors in the case had conflicts of interest. Two of Quiros’ three co-defendants — former Jay Peak president and Newport resident William Stenger and Quiros adviser William Kelly — joined the unsuccessful request to move the trial.

The three men, along with South Korean businessman Jong Weon Choi, are accused of conspiring to embezzle investors’ funds and deceive them about the project’s number of jobs and its ability to generate revenue.

In 2016, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission accused Quiros and Stenger of a “Ponzi-like scheme” to defraud investors and the program. The SEC and the two men settled the civil charges, with Quiros agreeing to pay an $82 million penalty; Stenger paid a $75,000 penalty.