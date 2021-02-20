Judge to decide New Hampshire lawsuit over potential remote access to state legislative sessions

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader in Manchester, a federal judge will decide if seven medically vulnerable Democratic members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives can take part in sessions remotely this coming week. The lawmakers have sued Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard.

In a Friday hearing, the Democrats’ attorney argued that denial of remote access would be an Americans With Disabilities Act violation and would force them to choose between risking their health and ignoring their duties as elected officials.

Lawyers for Packard claimed that they have federal legal precedent on their side and that the accommodations the Democrats are asking for — such as separate entrances for Democrats and Republicans — aren’t feasible.

The New Hampshire House will be meeting this Wednesday and Thursday at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford, which Packard has said is roomy enough for all members to be present in person while maintaining physical distance from each other.