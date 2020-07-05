July 4th brings reports of three new COVID-19 patients in our region

The Vermont Department of Health said there were two new coronavirus cases in the Green Mountain State on Independence Day. Chittenden County and Lamoille County were each home to one of them. Out of Vermont’s 1,238 patients, 80% have recovered. Fifty-six Vermonters have died from the pandemic.

Looking at our New Hampshire coverage area, Sullivan County reported one new infection on July 4; there were none in Grafton County. The Granite State as a whole had 14 new cases, making 5,871 patients in all. Nearly 80% of them are now feeling better, but four new deaths Saturday brought New Hampshire’s total to 380.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, the Clinton County Health Department has said it won’t have any new information available until Monday. Essex County has also not released an update on the holiday. However, Franklin County health experts wrote on Saturday that they had no new cases.