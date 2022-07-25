Three years after a crash killed seven motorcyclists in Northern New Hampshire, the trial of the truck driver accused of causing the crash is about to get underway. Volodymyr Zhukovskky’s trial starts on Tuesday in Lancaster, New Hampshire, with opening statements. The trial has been delayed since last year because of the pandemic. On Monday, jurors traveled a half hour east to get a firsthand look at the scene where the seven bikers died.

In June 2019, Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them. More than three years later, the jurors who will decide his fate traveled to the small town of Randolph to visit the scene of the crash. They received instructions and heard statements from both sides before viewing the scene.

Zhukovskyy faces several charges including Negligent Homicide, Reckless Manslaughter, and Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon. He is accused of driving under the influence when his pickup truck crossed the center line of U.S Route 2 in Randolph and collided with the group. The crash involved members of Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

Five Marine veterans and two of their loved ones were killed in the motorcycle crash.

Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contocook

Albert Mazza, 50, of Lee

Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord

Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington

Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island

Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts

Zhukovskyy has been in jail since the crash in 2019. One month prior, he was arrested in Connecticut, also on drunk driving charges.

Opening statements start at 9 am at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster.