Jury hands down guilty verdict in murder case against Jayveon Caballero

A jury in Barre convicted Jayveon Caballero of second-degree murder late Monday night. Caballero stood trial in connection with the January 2017 shooting death of Markus Austin in Montpelier. The jurors found Caballero not guilty of a first-degree murder charge.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of Austin’s apartment building. It happened several hours after the two men had a bar fight in Barre, during which Austin assaulted Caballero’s girlfriend when she intervened.

Prosecutors from the Vermont Attorney General’s office said Caballero intentionally shot Austin while Austin was sitting inside his own car. Caballero’s attorney did not deny that his client fired a bullet. However, he said that Caballero shot at the passenger’s side of Austin’s windshield, which deflected the bullet into Austin. The defense said Austin was standing outside his car, not sitting in it.

“There is no magic bullet, ladies and gentlemen,” Assistant Attorney General John Waszak said to the jury during his closing argument. “There’s no requirement that the defendant empty his magazine of Luger 9-millimeter bullets into that car to prove murder one. He did what he set out to accomplish.”

“(The seat of Austin’s car is) covered in glass in a manner that it would not be if a 6’6″ individual wearing a bulky down jacket were in it,” defense attorney Daniel Sedon said in his closing argument. “Markus Austin would have occupied every inch of that seat. It’s only covered in glass because Markus Austin was not (in it).”

The judge did not set a sentencing date Monday night, but Caballero will have to spend anywhere from 20 years to life in prison. He’ll continue to be held without bail, pending sentencing.

The case went to the jurors shortly after 5:00 p.m. Monday, and they notified the judge just before 10:00 that they had a unanimous verdict. Prosecutors and defense counsel both declined comment outside the courtroom, but Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan released a written statement shortly after the verdict came down. It reads:

“We are grateful to the jury for their service, and we agree with the verdict. This unnecessary act of violence should not have occurred in our community. Our team will continue to hold accountable perpetrators of violent crimes, like the one committed by Mr. Caballero. Public safety should be foremost in the minds of all leaders and law enforcement officers in our state. I want to thank the Vermont State Police for their dedicated work on this case. Justice has been rendered, and we are thinking of the victim, Markus Austin, and his family, friends, and neighbors. We await the Court’s scheduling of the sentencing portion of the case.”