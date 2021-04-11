Jury trials set to resume at 8 Vermont courthouses

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Eight different courthouses throughout Vermont can now resume holding jury trials after the pandemic placed them on pause for more than a year.

The Vermont Judiciary wrote that the county courthouses in Burlington, Chelsea, Hyde Park and Woodstock are in the group. The state courthouses in Barre, Brattleboro, Rutland and St. Johnsbury are also part of it.

To prepare these courthouses for resumption of jury trials, construction of physical barriers has been needed. Their air filtration and circulation systems have needed improvements, and other adaptations have been needed in order to adapt them to social distancing.

Court system officials wrote that the state courthouses in Bennington, Burlington, Middlebury and St. Albans should be approved for jury trials soon. They expect the county courthouse in Rutland should also be approved sometime later this spring.