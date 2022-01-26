Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has announced that he plans to retire ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench.

Breyer’s career on the high court began on August 3, 1994 in Vermont, when he took his oath of office in Greensboro at the cottage of then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist. 27 years later, his retirement is paving the way for President Biden’s first Supreme Court nomination, which could face a few roadblocks.

Jared Carter, a constitutional law professor at Vermont Law School noted, “The big difference here is now the Senate is controlled by the Democratic Party, a very slim majority, but I think that will allow Biden to move his nominee through in a way former President Barack Obama could not.”

Carter says it’s possible Biden could pick Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose nomination was blocked during the Obama administration, or, as was mentioned on The Campaign Trail, a woman of color to fill the seat.

While it’s still unclear exactly when Justice Breyer will retire, Carter says his progressive views and good relationship with the justices is just as much part of his legacy. “Having gone to the U.S Supreme Court and watched oral arguments before, I think he had a reputation as someone with a human side, a sense of humor. I recall, at the time, he was passing notes back and forth during an argument with now deceased Justice Scalia.”

In addition to taking his oath in Greensboro, Breyer has other ties to Vermont including when he made his first public appearance in the Green Mountain State in 2011 with a speech at the Calvin Coolidge Center in Plymouth.

Amity Shlaes, the Chairwoman of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation said, “What I remember is that Justice Breyer emphasized the local, and he emphasized something about judges that he shared with Calvin Coolidge. Judges have limits, they’re not legislators.”

Senator Patrick Leahy, who is also retiring called Breyer “an excellent jurist” and “a great credit to the court and nation.” Leahy is on the Judiciary Committee and will decide the next nominee.

Carter says the timing could help move Biden’s nomination all the way through. “Breyer is a liberal justice and he sees this as an opportunity to get somebody on the court with a similar bend with Biden in the presidency and with democrats for now in control of the senate, there’s no question that’s got to be going through his head.”