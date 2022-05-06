Burlington, VT — On Thursday, the Burlington Police Department responded to a commotion on Cherry Street. Officers learned of an altercation between two males, which had attracted a large crowd. Upon arrival, only one of the males involved was found on the scene, but he was uncooperative.

Investigations led to the apprehension of a juvenile male, who had allegedly brandished a knife and attempted to stab the other individual, an adult male. The juvenile was flash cited into Adult Criminal Court on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a weapon.

Since the victim was uncooperative with officers, they could not determine whether or not he had been stabbed or not.