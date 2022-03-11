Barre, VT — In 2018, the Barre City Police Department added a K-9 unit, which had been absent from the department for several years. Along came four and a half-year-old K-9 Mike, named after fallen officer Mike Zemanek.

K-9 Mike works along with his partner Cpl. Amos Gaylord, and can locate and tell officers if the odor of drugs is present in places they might not always detect. “We are certified in patrol and narcotics,” said Cpl. Gaylord. “What that encompasses is apprehensions, evidence location, man tracking, and narcotics detection. We are mostly doing narcotics detection and man tracking. K-9 Mike comes home with me every day, he is almost always by my side. We come to work together and he comes home.”

On Tuesday, K-9 Mike detected drugs in a car during a traffic stop, and after the search, officers found suspected crack cocaine. “We located suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl heroin,” said Cpl. Gaylord. “That is primarily what we are seeing in a lot of narcotics work, unfortunately. It is a great resource to have Mike here to do this type of work to locate these things, even if it means we saved one person, it’s worth it and he has done his job.”

When K-9 Mike isn’t working, he is just a typical dog. “He likes playing ball, rubber ball is one of his favorite things. He is kind of a goofball at home, he might look a little serious here but he could look like a goofball too.” Cpl. Gaylord wants people to remember that K-9 dogs like Mike are a great resource. “Even if it means he saved just one person, with either the things he’s located off of the street or with tracking, it’s all worth it in the end.”