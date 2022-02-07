Williston, VT — On Saturday, February 12, the Williston Police Department and their Comfort Dog Team will be hosting a Duke’s Kisses for a Cause, a fundraiser for local food shelves.

K9 Duke, Williston PD’s comfort dog will have his own booth that will include a Valentine’s Day Themed Kissing Booth where individuals can have their pictures taken with K9 Duke.

“One of the things Duke does very well is sharing love,” says Officer Matthew Cohen. “And so with Valentine’s Day coming up, we said, what a better way to get him out there and to share some love then to have a kissing booth at Farming’s Yard.”

The event will run from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at Guy’s Farm and Yard located at 21 Zephyr Road in Williston. In addition to a photo booth, Duke will be selling K9 Duke merchandise including t-shirts, stuffed animals, and an autographed K9 Duke the Comfort Dog book. All proceeds will be donated to the Food Drive.

Updates on the event can be found on K9 Duke’s social media pages @k9dukevt.