A Keene man will be sentenced in January to up to five years in prison for threatening a member of Congress with death.

Prosecutors say Allan Poller, 24, has admitted to calling the office of a U.S. House member in March and leaving a death threat that included his own name and phone number. The New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office isn’t saying which House member it was.

Poller reportedly told investigators that he does not own a weapon and that he never planned to harm anyone. According to authorities, he explained that he was drinking at the time of the threat and became angry while watching social media videos.

Poller pleaded guilty to using interstate commerce to threaten to injure another person. The Springfield, Vermont Police Department and the Keene Police helped the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police investigate the case.