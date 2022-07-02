A Keene, New Hampshire man is due in court on Tuesday on charges related to a pair of break-ins in Barton in the overnight hours of Saturday morning.

Vermont State Police said Isaac Crawford, 22, has been arrested for aggravated assault and felony unlawful trespass. He’s charges with breaking into two homes on Carterville Road shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Everyone in both houses was asleep; investigators said Crawford was high on methamphetamine and did not know anyone inside either home. He’s accused of swinging a baseball bat at one of the homeowners and swinging a pickaxe at a witness who came out of his own home to try to help his neighbors. No one was hurt.

As of Saturday evening, Crawford was being held at Northwest Regional Correctional in St. Albans Town on $10,000 bail.