Good Tuesday morning! We’re caught up in an unsettled weather pattern where a weakening low pressure to our northwest is at the wheel of the forecast. That means continued mostly cloudy skies this morning to go along with a few sprinkles. Temps are in the 40s for many with a few 30s in the Adirondacks and across southern New Hampshire.

Readings will bounce back into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon alongside increasing clouds and isolated showers. Overnight, overcast skies arrive with stray sprinkles and more light showers. Lows will land in the 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday looks to be an even cloudier day and not just for the afternoon, but all day long. Those mostly cloudy skies will likely produce another round of isolated showers and even a couple of downpours. Temps will near 60 with a warmer, southwest breeze.

As far as flooding potential, it’s not in the cards. Rainfall totals will average no more than a 1/4″ in southern Quebec and no more than a 1/10″ elsewhere. Nevertheless, keeping the umbrella on standby through midweek would not be a bad idea.