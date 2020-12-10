Keeping warm this winter: Burlington families attend winter clothes drive to prepare for the cold

Burlington School District’s Parent University program paired up with a local advocacy group to provide seasonal essentials for those in need.

Over 100 community members donated to the winter clothing drive. Between 4,000 and 5,000 big winter items and just as many accessories were collected in November.

“15…13…11…10…9…5…and 2 and a half,” said Winooski resident Zainab Munyne, listing the ages of her children.

The mother of seven says she attended the drive to prepare for the cold winter season, one she’s not fond of.

“I’m cold…I’m scared of the outside,” said Munyne with a smile.

But this year, she and her family will be able to keep warm.

“We have never had as much as we’ve had this year. It’s pretty incredible,” said Sydney Hinckley.

Hinckley is the Assistant Manager of Parent University, a program designed to support parents and children of the Burlington School District.

“We’ve been doing English classes online, and to see the families in person after having classes with them for months just makes my day,” said Hinckley.

This is Parent University’s seventh and most successful year hosting the winter clothing drive as coordinators counted a record number of donations. Together with Iceberg Consulting, the drive benefited over 50 families, one with as many as 12 children.

“We did specific outreach for Parent University parents and Association of Africans Living in Vermont as well as the Family Room Families,” said Hinckley.

Munyne says she was eager to get winter gear for her children, in their favorite colors, too.

“My son is 10 years old…His favorite is yellow. Everything is yellow,” said Munyne.

On their way out, The Burlington School Lunch Program provided families with food boxes equipped with a week’s supply of groceries.

Those interested in donating by going to any Burlington School District. If you live out of the district, contact your local school to see how you can help.