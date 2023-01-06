Many people use space heaters in their home during the winter months to stay warm and supplement the heat in their house, but with that comes an uptick in fires caused by using the heaters wrong.

The Firefighter’s Association of the state of New Work (FASNY), along with the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), released tips for people to stay safe and prevent fires during the winter months.

“We’re heading into the heart of the winter season, the temperatures are consistently staying low right now, so people are using their heating systems more often, and we just want to alert them that there are a few do’s and don’ts in terms of keeping your home safe,” said FASNY Association Secretary John D’Alessandro.”

According to the NFPA, about 44% of fires caused by home heating equipment are from space heaters. To help combat deaths and injuries caused by space heaters, Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation that requires space heaters sold in New York to have an automatic shutoff, a thermostat, and be tested by a certified organization.

“When you use the space heaters, not only should you keep them away from any combustible items like furniture or drapery, but you should also have them in a well-ventilated area, and that area certainly needs to have a working smoke detector and a working carbon monoxide detector,” said D’Alessandro.

FANSY and the NFPA also released a longer list of tips for all home heating safety issues, including to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from a space heater, along with a 3 foot wide “kid free zone” around all heaters and fireplaces. “You really have to be aware of where you’re putting them in terms of the traffic pattern, the traffic flow of pets and children,” said D’Alessandro. “It’s very easy to place a portable space heater and sort of forget about it and not realize it’s where the kids are playing, or the dog is running around.”

The organizations also say to always use the right kind of fuel specified by the manufacture, and don’t put a space heater in a small room, such as a bathroom, that may have poor ventilation. Home fire extinguishers are helpful for very small fires, but D’Alessandro says if you don’t see the fire going down immediately, get your family out of the house with the exit plan you have practiced and go to one specific location outside; and call the fire department right away.