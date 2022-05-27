On Friday, Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale announced her plans to drop out of the race for Vermont’s congressional seat and will support Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint. “When I looked at the possible outcomes of the race and our path to victory, I just saw that I would have to split hairs with a candidate I deeply respect,” said Senator Hinsdale said of Senator Balint.

“She knows I’m a woman of integrity,” said Senator Balint in response to the decision. “I believe in this person, I know who this person is. That meant so much.”

Senator Hinsdale says she is focused on staying in the State Senate and points to the high turnover they are facing. “There are fewer and fewer statewide office holders that are coming back to Montpelier helping Vermonters recover. So I felt like I was needed in Vermont and I feel better and better about the decision.”

Her decision leaves four declared Democratic candidates, including Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, who released a statement saying, “Since Senator Ram Hinsdale was a student at UVM, she has been a bold, passionate voice in our state’s politics. I’ve witnessed her advocacy and leadership firsthand in the Vermont Senate and on the campaign trail. Senator Ram Hinsdale will be missed in this historic race – but I know her work for Vermont, and our work together, are far from over.”

Other Democratic candidates in the race are Sianay Clifford and Dr. Louis Meyers. There are also two Republican candidates in the race, Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio, and Liam Madden is running as an Independent. The primaries will take place on Tuesday, August 9th.