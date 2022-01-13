The search for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery is still ongoing. Her stepmother Kayla Montgomery was supposed to appear in court in Manchester, NH, but her arraignment has been postponed until the January 24. She remains behind bars, along with Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery.

Harmony’s great-uncle, Kevin Montgomery stepped forward to talk about this incident and says the past few weeks has been a nightmare. “The not knowing, the no answers of what’s going on…and it’s a nightmare that I’m living every single day.

“What do make of all this? Where do you think she is? I have no idea. The last time I had seen her was in 2019. What do I make of all this? This is horrendous. This could have been stopped.”

Kevin says he had a very close relationship with his nephew who is Harmony’s father, but says Adam cut ties with the family in 2019 and hasn’t spoken to him since.

According to a police affidavit, that was the year that Kevin called New Hampshire’s Department of Children, Youth and Families after he says he saw Harmony with a black eye.

“We were cut off. There was really no communication at all… zero.” Kevin says it was unusual as he and Adam had a tight bond. “From the age of five all the way until 2019, we were close. We grew up in the same household. It was more like an older brother to a little brother, not uncle and nephew. We had a good relationship, we did. It just…we’re here.”

Kevin is focused on finding Harmony and praises police and the community for their efforts. Manchester Police says the reward for finding Harmony is up to $112,000 with recent pledges from Kansas and Georgia.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Alderberg says his team is far from giving up. “I would describe it as determined. Coming in… long hours, long days. Detectives taking their tip phone, that dedicated tip line home with them.”

The Police Department has received more than 300 tips and are following up on all of them. There are also billboards, posters, and videos at gas pumps spreading the word not only in New Hampshire but in Vermont and Maine as well.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to keep her story out there, and still work and still take care of my son…and I just can’t stop. My body wants to give up, but my heart won’t let me,” said Kevin.