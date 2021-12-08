Montpelier, VT. — Governor Phil Scott has made several notable changes at the Vermont Agency of Administration. After serving as the interim secretary for a month, former deputy secretary Kristin Clouser has been appointed the secretary of the Agency of Administration. Chief operational officer of the Agency Douglas Farnham has been appointed as deputy secretary.

“Over the years Kristin and Doug have been tremendous assets to the state, especially as we’ve navigated the unprecedented influx of federal dollars and the challenges that come with it,” said Governor Scott. “Both have demonstrated a deep commitment to public service, and I look forward to working with them in their new roles.”

Prior to working at the Agency of Administration, Clouser had worked for the Vermont Attorney’s General Office. She served as an assistant attorney general in the economic services division of the Agency of Human Services before becoming the chief of human services division of the AGO and general counsel to the AHS.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve the Administration as Secretary and be part of an incredible team of dedicated, focused individuals,” noted Clouser. “I look forward to the challenge and opportunity to lead the Agency and its dedicated employees to fulfill our mission and serve the needs of Vermonters in these unprecedented times.”

Farnham had worked for the Vermont Department of Taxes in several roles including deputy commissioner and director of property valuation and review. Farnham also has served six years in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division.

“Growing up within miles of the Groton State Forest gave me a deep, lifelong appreciation for Vermont which my time in the military only strengthened,” said Farnham. “I am excited and grateful for the chance to serve Vermonters in this new role.”