Burlington, VT– Some kids and teens got the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. Vermont-born singer-songwriter Noah Kahan performed his hit song ‘Stick Season,’ and many couldn’t hold back their excitement.

Families had no complaints about their early holiday surprise as they got to experience a private concert with Noah Kahan. The event offered families dealing with hospital stays during this time of year a sense of normalcy.

“You are champions as you take the challenge of overcoming your physical and mental health needs and allow us to go on that journey with you to give you the resilience to be strong and proud of who you are,” says Dr. Lewis First, the chief of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital, to the audience.

The performance was sponsored by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation which has given UVMCH $110,000 over the years to build the Child Life Program.

Dr. First noted Kahan’s support of mental health awareness.

Kahan had a special message for his younger fans; “it means the world to be in Vermont and be able to come and play my song ‘Stick Season’ for you, which is about Vermont. I just want to say thank you, it’s an honor, I get to do a lot of fun shows, and this is definitely up there with my favorites.”

Sloan and Brigham Page say they’re huge fans.

“I was so excited, he’s one of my favorite artists,” says Sloan Page.

“I’ve heard a lot of Noah Kahan songs, and when my mom told me we were coming here I was really excited,” says Brigham Page.

Kahan even changed some lyrics in his song to be more child friendly.

“It felt kind of unrealistic, it felt bittersweet, and was an amazing experience,” says Sloan Page.

“If he could come here again, we would totally come,” notes Brigham Page.

Dr. First says the holidays can be a tough time for kids to be in the hospital or to have to spend time at appointments. He wants to make sure the Children’s Hospital can change that feeling, even if only temporarily.

For some, the performance brought excitement, but for others, it had a much more emotional meaning.

“We’re here all the time, my daughter has a life-threatening disease, and we’re 12 years into this journey,” says Tonya Desjardin. “So, to bring a little normalcy and to be invited to something so amazing and lighthearted just makes me emotional to see her smile and to not have to think about doctors, and pokes, and hospital stays, and for her to just be in the moment,” she says.

“It brings me hope; hope that we can fight through anything as a family,” Desjardin adds.

“What Noah Kahan has done here just really adds to how special this time of year is for our Children’s Hospital,” says Dr. First.

Kahan was recently nominated for his first Grammy and appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on December 2.