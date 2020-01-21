Kids in Burlington honor “day on, not a day off”

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain partnered with the City of Burlington to host its 8th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

AmeriCorps volunteers who partner with Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office helped young children understand Dr. King’s work and legacy.

“It’s a day on, not a day off, so we’re trying to get everyone active on Martin Luther King Jr. day. Those who are off from school, this is a place that’s welcoming to them and they can get to learn and meet people they don’t usually see,” AmeriCorps member Keeshawn Nicholson said.

“You shouldn’t be afraid of difference, of experiencing difference. I mean leaving your comfort zone is a way of growth. That’s how you learn. So I think that’s the lesson here,” Ariel Tubbs said.