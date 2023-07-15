A Killington man will have to go to court in September on a charge related to the reported theft of a gun elsewhere in Rutland County.

Zachary Lapoint, 33, is accused of stealing a firearm and cash from an unlocked car in Wallingford. There’s no indication of precisely where in town this took place. However, Vermont State Police say it happened shortly after 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Killington Police Department found Lapoint on Friday and arrested him. He’s charged with petit larceny.