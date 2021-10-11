King Street Center gets new executive director

After half a century of helping the public, the King Street Center is ready for more, as it enters a new chapter. The non-profit organization in Burlington has provided children and families with care for 50 years.

Now they have a new executive director. Her name is Shabnam Beth Nolan and today was her first day. She hopes to bring her life experience to this new role.

“Personally when I think about my own history, and my background, I am a first generation Iranian American,” Shabnam Nolan said. “I grew up speaking Parsi as my first language.”

Shabnam Nolan notes that dozens of immigrant and refugee families call King Street home.

“I think especially for children who come from immigrant families, what they are trying to do is model both what it is like to come from their own culture as well what it is like to be a part of this culture,” Shabnam Nolan said.

She hopes to bring what she calls an equity lense to this role.

“I believe that equity is a critical component to any work that we do,” Shabnam Nolan said. “Especially when we are serving children and families.”

Vicky Smith has held the position for 14 years. She said she is excited about the transition, as she’ll be working with Shabnam Nolan for the next three weeks.

“And to build that partnership together,” Smith said. “To build a strong transition as she takes King Street into the next 50 years.”

The organization sees between 80 to 110 different families throughout the year.

“We see about 120 kids on any given day at a high point, most vertantly pre-covid,” Shabnam Nolan said. “But we are working our way up back to that capacity number.”

Shabnam Nolan said she is excited to meet everyone.

“I am really looking forward to getting to meet all of the children and the families and getting to know the staff and being a part of the Burlington community,” Shabnam Nolan said.

Vicky smith’s last day is October 29.