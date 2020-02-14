Kingdom Trails plans to purchase 250-acre property

A nonprofit organization in Vermont is looking to purchase a 250-acre property in Caledonia County to expand trails. The Caledonian Record reports the Kingdom Trail Association wants to purchase the property that used to be owned by a Miami businessman accused of fraud.

A federal receiver and an attorney in Florida made a filing Monday seeking the court’s permission to sell the property to the organization for more than $1 million.

The property located on Darling Hill Road is among the federal receivership assets owned by Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, who is the former owner of the Burke Mountain Resort and Jay Peak.