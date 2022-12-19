File photo. (Getty Images)

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, more than half of the U.S. population has some form of a hearing condition, 70,000 of whom are Vermont residents. Prescription-level hearing aids can be expensive and could cost a patient upwards of $3,000.

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a ruling increasing accessibility to over-the-counter hearing aids for millions of Americans, and making them more affordable. Over-the-counter sales were approved in October for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. Previously, hearing aids were only accessible with a prescription from an audiologist or licensed hearing professional.

On Friday, Kinney Drugs announced that they have partnered with Lucid® Hearing to begin selling hearing aids over-the-counter at 52 stores across New York and Vermont. The products offered will be more affordable, with personal sound amplifiers selling for a retail cost of $40 and Bluetooth®-compatible hearing aids for $1000.

Kinney Drugs offers a hearing level assessment that can be done in the comfort of your own home to determine whether a hearing aid may be necessary. An audiologist’s exam and prescription are not required to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids.

Only prescribed hearing aids in Vermont will be covered by insurance. Over-the-counter aids will have to be purchased without assistance from insurance providers.

It is still recommended to see a licensed hearing professional if you have profound or severe hearing loss.