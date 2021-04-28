Koffee Kup Bakery announces sudden closure, employees: “It’s a slap in the face”

More than 200 Vermonters are without work after Koffee Kup Bakery abruptly closed its doors Monday.

At the Burlington facility, a sign on the door reads: “Effective Immediately: Koffee Kup Bakery and its subsidiaries will be under full lockdown for at least the next 60 days.”

The Vermont company, known for its bread, donuts and rolls, has been around for more than 80 years. The products were sold in grocery chains (Shaw’s, Hannaford’s, Price Chopper Walmart), gas stations, restaurants and school cafeterias.

Now, the company has ceased all operations throughout the state and Northeast, impacting hundreds of employees and their families.

“It feels like a slap in the face, if you want to know the truth about it,” said former route sales representative Steven Cox.

Cox worked for the company for nearly two years. At the start of his shift Monday, he got a phone call with news he didn’t see coming.

“It was a regular work day. Like, 3 o’clock rolls around, and I get the phone call and it’s like, ‘Hey, don’t worry about showing up for work, you don’t have a job no more,'” said Cox.

According to the Vermont Labor Department, nearly 225 employees between the Burlington and Brattleboro locations lost their jobs. That doesn’t include depot employees like Cox and his colleagues who worked for the company in St. Johnsbury.

“It’s very frustrating for me. I have a five and six-year-old child at home. I have an 18-year-old special needs child at home,” said former route sales representative Paul Crepeault.

Crepeault says he didn’t miss a single day of work since the pandemic began. Now, he’s unemployed with no severance pay. He and a company maintenance technician say they are unsure they will even be entitled to their vacation time.

“By not giving any sort of notice at all, it makes me feel like they really proved we meant absolutely nothing to them,” said Crepeault.

Currently, Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington is reviewing the company’s Notice of Potential Layoff, which was only filed Monday afternoon.

“So, certainly by that standard they did not meet the 45-day window. However, the statue does have exceptions or exemptions to the statue depending on certain criteria,” said Harrington.

He says if the company doesn’t meet the criteria, the Department could make them provide severance up to ten days or provide certain healthcare benefits. The company could also face an administrative penalty and have to pay up $500 every day they failed to provide notice.

“It will really depend on what work was going on, what conversations were happening, what was the company doing in the days leading up to the notice, and at what point were they fairly confident that it would result in a closure,” said Harrington.

So far, the company’s representative has been in contact with the Department of Labor.

“If things remain the same, and we still get the level of responsiveness that we’ve seen over the past day hopefully we can have these answers relatively quickly,” said Harrington.

Harrington says a number of employers in the state are hiring. He encourages those recently laid off to contact the department for access to unemployment benefits and re-employment services.